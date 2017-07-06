Bears NT Eddie Goldman ready to take off in 2017 — knock on wood

Bears coach John Fox looked at me like I had two heads when I asked him late in the 2015 season if the Bears would have been better off shutting down Pernell McPhee for a few weeks instead of having him play through a nagging knee injury.

“That doesn’t make much sense,” Fox said, almost incredulously. “A football player not playing football.”

The idea actually was pretty simple: Why not give McPhee a few weeks off to get the knee as close to 100 percent — better to have McPhee play the final four games at 95 percent than six of the final eight at 75 percent, or whatever percentage he was.

Fox would have none of it. So McPhee struggled through the final half of the 2015 season with one sack and two tackles-for-loss and ended up having offseason surgery that lingered and lingered and eventually cost him the first six games of the 2016 season.

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is an effective run-stopper, but he also has seven sacks in 21 NFL games in his first two seasons — including this one of the 49ers' Colin Kaepernick in Week 13 last season. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Maybe shutting McPhee down would have helped. Maybe it wouldn’t. Either way, McPhee’s situation typified the difficulty the Bears have had avoiding injuries and managing injuries in Fox’s two seasons.

A similar predicament befell nose tackle Eddie Goldman last season after he suffered an ankle injury in a typical NFL pile-up against the Eagles in Week 2 last season. Goldman missed six games, but clearly struggled with the injury when he returned in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. He missed the following week, played in three consecutive games, then missed the Packers game in Week 15 before being put on injured reserve the following week. He played in six games, but never more than three in a row.

“It was disappointing,” Goldman, a second-round pick in 2015, said Tuesday after participating in the Bears’ OTA practice at Halas Hall, “because I was coming into games trying to play and just ended up aggravating it and then missing the next game and then playing again. So yeah, it was kind of frustrating.”

Did he second-guess the decision to return while the ankle was still a problem? Would take more time off to get it 100 percent have helped?

“It might have. I really don’t know,” Goldman said. “But if I would’ve sat out more, I wouldn’t have helped the team in those games. It can go either way.”

Even if it’s just another case of bad luck, those situations have to start going the Bears’ way if they are going to become a relevant team in the NFC North. In just 21 games over two seasons, it’s clear that Goldman is a difference-making player at full strength. The 6-4, 325-pound nose tackle is a run-stopper who makes his teammates job easier and adds significant pass-rush ability. Goldman had at least a partial sack in three of the six games he played last year, and sacking the quarterback is a small measurement of his effectiveness.

Goldman is doing extra work to strengthen the ankle, but there’s not a whole lot he can do to work on avoiding another injury, other than keeping his fingers crossed. “There’s little stuff you can do, but at the same time, it’s a risky game,” he said.

Now the challenge for Goldman is to play a full season after missing three games as a rookie and 10 last season.

“He kind of understands his body now,” Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. “He understands what he plays at. What works for him.”

If Goldman is thinking big, he’s not talking big. He laughed when told that “Year 3” in the NFL is when players like him often take off.

“That’s what they say, man,” he said. “It’s definitely a year to come out. [But] after last year I’ve got to re-establish myself.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com