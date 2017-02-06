Bears OLB Lamarr Houston ready for comeback from second torn knee

Lamarr Houston has been written off before: in 2014, when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament while celebrating a garbage-time sack with an emphatic pelvic thrust, and two weeks into last season, when he tore his left one. In between, the Bears installed a 3-4 defense and switched him to outside linebacker.

Houston’s salary wasn’t guaranteed last season or this year, either, making his very presence on the team seem unlikely. But here Houston is, still around, walking off the Bears’ practice field after Tuesday’s organized team activities.

“For me, it’s an honor to play this game,” he said. “It’s not guaranteed.”

That was apparent when he fell to the ground while rushing Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in September. Less than a year and 11 months after tearing one knee, he hurt the other.

Outside linebacker Lamarr Houston said his knee recovery is going well. (AP)

“Instantly I knew,” he said. “But it’s something I’m going to overcome — something I’m going to overcome and come back from. …

“Things happen. This game is a very high-impact game. You can’t get frustrated. Anything can happen any day — it can be practice, it can be in the game. You just gotta keep on dealing with it and work and try to get past it.”

By not signing or drafting any significant outside linebackers — former Jaguar Dan Skuta got a one-year deal in May — the Bears believe that, three full seasons after then-general manager Phil Emery gave Houston a five-year, $35 million deal, he can still be a rush threat.

After rehabbing in New York City during the offseason, Houston has participated in organized team activities. He said his recovery is on schedule, though he hesitated to predict when he’d be at full strength.

“All you can do is work day by day and try to get better,” he said. “That’s the only thing I do. I work to be impactful and I work to be the best at what I do.”

Outside linebacker Willie Young, for one, can’t imagine how he would have handled tearing his ACL twice in three seasons.

“That says a lot about who he is as a man and it says a lot about what this game means to him,” Young said. “It doesn’t get any tougher than that. Anything he deals with from this point on is going to be a cake walk.”

Not that Houston is a mere sympathy case. Before playing only 32 snaps last season, he recorded eight sacks in 2015, his first year at his new position after moving from defensive end.

“He’s a guy that knows how to get to the quarterback,” Young said. “I know the way he prepares, his work ethic speaks for itself. It’s no question about whether or not he has what it takes to be a professional at this level. I don’t have no doubt in my mind that he won’t bounce back.”

If he does, the Bears will have a trio of veteran edge rushers — Houston, Young and Pernell McPhee, who are all over age 28 — to accompany second-year outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Houston praised GM Ryan Pace for the “complementary pieces” he added in the spring, and said the Bears’ outside linebackers should help the team improve from last season’s 3-13 record.

“It’s been rough here the last couple years,” he said, “but I think we’re going to be heading in the right direction this year.”

Only two teams had rookies play more snaps than the Bears did last year. Those young players can learn from Houston’s experience — in both good times and bad.

“Help them see the big picture and understand what’s going on,” Houston said. “Being a veteran, trying to help them play faster and understand where they fit and how things work and what their role is.

“I think I’m going to bring a lot of wisdom — a lot of wisdom.”