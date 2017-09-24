Bears overcome major gaffe, beat Steelers in OT for first win

To win their first game of the season Sunday, 23-17 in overtime against the Steelers, the Bears had to overcome their own stupidity.

And it was a big one. The win — and the mistake.

First, the false start: rookie running back Tarik Cohen ran 73 yards for what he believed to be a touchdown less than a minute into overtime. Officials ruled, though, that he stepped out of bounds on the right sideline at the Steelers’ 36; replay confirmed it.

Two plays later, though, Jordan Howard ran 19 yards for the game-winner.

The Steelers' Vance McDonald strips the ball from Marcus Cooper. (Getty Images)

Now, the mistake: With 6 seconds left in the first half, the Steelers lined up for a 35-yard field goal. Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis blocked it into the arms of cornerback Marcus Cooper, who sprinted down the left sideline for what seemed like a touchdown.

As the clock ran out, Cooper began to slow down as he reached the goal line. At the 1, he was caught from behind by Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who forced a fumble into the end zone. In the scramble for the ball, the Steelers batted it out of the back of the end zone.

Officials first ruled a touchback, which would have ended the half. The Steelers ran into their locker room. The Bears stayed, though, and watched as officials overturned the call, giving them one untimed down from their own 1.

The Steelers sprinted back onto the field before the ball was spotted. The Bears went for it — only for left tackle Charles Leno to flinch early.

After the penalty, the Bears kicked a field goal, and went into the locker room ahead, 17-7. Cooper’s Blooper, then, cost them four points.

McManis’ first stellar play of the game led, eventually, to the Bears’ first touchdown — and first lead of the season. McManis fell on Eli Rogers’ muffed punt return only a minute into the game, giving the Bears the ball at the Steelers’ 29. Six running plays later, Howard stood in the end zone after a 3-yard gallop.

The Bears, as expected, leaned on their defense and running game against the high-flying Steelers, who tied the game at 7 with about six minutes to play in the half. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger marched his team 77 yards on 13 plays over 7:11, throwing to Antonio Brown for a seven-yard score.

The Bears parried, riding Howard down the field and scoring with 47 seconds left on a 2-yard play-action pass from Mike Glennon to Adam Shaheen.

Even though the Bears went into halftime up 10, Cooper’s mistake sucked the momentum out of Soldier Field. The Bears went three-and-out to start the second half, and then Howard fumbled on the second play of their second possession. Needing to only go 16 yards, the Steelers eventually scored on Le’Veon Bell’s 1-yard plunge to go down, 17-14.

Facing third-and-7 at their own 12-yard line with about nine minutes to play in the game, Glennon threw behind tight end Zach Miller and into the arms of the Steelers’ J.J. Wilcox. The Bears forced a three-and-out, and a 32-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

The teams traded punts with the game tied. Cohen’s return with 3:26 left would have given the Bears the ball at their own 47-yard line, but a hold on Roy Robertson-Harris moved them back to their own 9.

The drive proved a comedy of errors. Cohen fumbled the ball after converting a first down, only for tackle Bobby Massie to fall on it. On the next play, Glennon threw a surefire interception to Steelers safety Mike Mitchell, who dropped it. On second down, center Cody Whitehair snapped a ground ball to his quarterback, who had to throw it away once he recovered it. The Bears gained eight yards on third down, but decided to punt from their own 47.

The Steelers stalled, forcing overtime. The Bears won the coin toss — and, eventually, the game.