Amazon livestream promo for Bears vs. Packers is rather interesting

If you’re going to have an NFL first, why not let the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, the league’s greatest rivalry, take part in it. That’s exactly what Amazon Prime has done for the kickoff of their Thursday night NFL livestream service.

When the Bears meet the Packers Sept. 28 on “Thursday Night Football,” the game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime to customers. It’s part of a 10-game, $50 million package that Amazon took over from Twitter. The games will also be shown on NFL Network, CBS and NBC. (Check local listings.)

Amazon’s promotional ad for their debut game is rather interesting, to say the least. It includes real bears, packers and, well, an Amazon stream. Take a look:

One astute commenter, a Packers fan we’re sure, noted that the bear, “in typical Bears fashion,” dropped the fish.