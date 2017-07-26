Bears place OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) on PUP list

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had four sacks in nine games last season, including two sacks of the Packers' Aaron Rodgers in Week 15 at Soldier Field. (AP)

BOURBONNAIS — In a late-night surprise, the Bears announced Wednesday that outside linebacker Pernell McPhee will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The cause, per the team: his knees.

It marks the second-straight year McPhee will start camp on the PUP list because of his knees. However, his addition to the list Wednesday night was a surprise. McPhee participated in offseason activities. Just a few hours earlier, on Wednesday, GM Ryan Pace expressed optimism the Bears would open camp without a single PUP member. Guard Kyle Long (ankle), linebacker Danny Trevathan (patellar tendon) and tight end Zach Miller (foot) had been candidates, but seemed to have checked out fine.

McPhee had lost 10 pounds between January and April to take pressure off his knees, and said at the time he looked “more sexier.”

The Bears held their physicals on Wednesday afternoon at Olivet Nazarene University, and will practice for the first time Thursday.

McPhee cannot practice but can go to meetings and be treated my medical staff. He can return as soon as the team deems him ready.