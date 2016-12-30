Bears predictions: Week 17 vs. the Redskins

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Bears-Vikings in Week 17:

RICK MORRISEY

Vikings, 17-14

The Vikings have lost eight of its last 10 games. Some of its defensive backs decided to ignore the game plan last week, allowing a receiver to catch seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. In the first half. So, yeah, add insurrection to all the other issues. And guess what? As messed up as the Vikings are, they’re still better than the lowly Bears. Season: 10-5

Jordan Howard and the Bears play their finale Sunday. (AP)

RICK TELANDER

Vikings, 31-17

I would not pick the Bears to beat Alabama. Or Ohio State. The Vikings? Ha! The Bears against the Browns, I might watch. Dreck on schmeck. Alas, it won’t happen, but 3-13 could. Let’s root for the bottom–then everything is up. Season: 6-9

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 23-17

Let’s get crazy! It will be 2017 when the Bears and Vikings kick off. But seriously, this is a tough game to gauge. The Vikings apparently have some internal turmoil to overcome. That could be the difference. Season: 8-7

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 19-17

The Bears have lost nine of their last 11 games, the Vikings eight of 10. The Vikings don’t have a first-round pick coming this year, though — they traded it for Sam Bradford — leaving the Bears are the only team incentivized to lose. Season: 11-4.

MARK POTASH

Vikings, 27-17

The Bears are motivated to leave a good last impression and build momentum for next season. The Vikings are on tilt after losing eight of 10 games to end their postseason hopes. But Sam Bradford has played particularly well at home and the Bears are beat up, especially on defense. Season: 8-7.