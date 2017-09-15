Bears predictions: Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 2:
RICK MORRISSEY
Buccaneers, 20-17
I can’t forget the way Jameis Winston avoided a horde of Bears and found Mike Evans with a deep pass last season. I know: The Bears’ defense is better but … Season: 1-0.
RICK TELANDER
Buccaneers, 20-17
It’s rare we factor a hurricane’s effects into our game picks. But there was Irma, and there’s Tampa Bay. Will the Bucs be up or down? Same for the Bears, now 4-18 since December 2015. Ill winds for both. Season: 1-0.
ADAM L. JAHNS
Bears, 27-20
Mike Glennon gets his revenge on his former team — and he actually goes deep more than once. Tarik Cohen will produce again, too. The Bucs are a team on the rise, but a week spent dealing with Hurricane Irma and more serious matters helps the Bears’ cause. Season: 1-0.
PATRICK FINLEY
Buccaneers, 21-20
The Buccaneers had their lives uprooted and now have to work through the rust of a season-opener. The Bears looked solid Sunday but, the last two years, have yet to catch the metaphorical — or literal — last-second pass in the end zone. Until they do, you can’t bet them. Season: 1-0.
MARK POTASH
Bears, 24-21.
That the Bears played last week and the Bucs did not will be a benefit for the Bears. The Buccaneersare due for a shaky start after the tumult of Hurricane Irma. Season: 1-0.
