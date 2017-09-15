Bears predictions: Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 2:

RICK MORRISSEY

Buccaneers, 20-17

I can’t forget the way Jameis Winston avoided a horde of Bears and found Mike Evans with a deep pass last season. I know: The Bears’ defense is better but … Season: 1-0.

Bears running back Jordan Howard runs against the Buccaneers in 2016. (AP)

RICK TELANDER

Buccaneers, 20-17

It’s rare we factor a hurricane’s effects into our game picks. But there was Irma, and there’s Tampa Bay. Will the Bucs be up or down? Same for the Bears, now 4-18 since December 2015. Ill winds for both. Season: 1-0.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 27-20

Mike Glennon gets his revenge on his former team — and he actually goes deep more than once. Tarik Cohen will produce again, too. The Bucs are a team on the rise, but a week spent dealing with Hurricane Irma and more serious matters helps the Bears’ cause. Season: 1-0.

PATRICK FINLEY

Buccaneers, 21-20

The Buccaneers had their lives uprooted and now have to work through the rust of a season-opener. The Bears looked solid Sunday but, the last two years, have yet to catch the metaphorical — or literal — last-second pass in the end zone. Until they do, you can’t bet them. Season: 1-0.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-21.

That the Bears played last week and the Bucs did not will be a benefit for the Bears. The Buccaneersare due for a shaky start after the tumult of Hurricane Irma. Season: 1-0.

