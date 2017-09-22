Bears predictions: Week 3 vs. Steelers

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup against the Steelers in Week 3:

RICK MORRISSEY

Steelers, 27-13

Mike Glennon against the Steelers’ defense doesn’t sound like a fair fight. Speaking of sounds, expect to hear plenty of booing at Soldier Field. That, and ‘‘We want Mitch!’’ Season: 2-0.

RICK TELANDER

Steelers, 24-14

I am certain the Bears will win a game (more than one, actually) this season. Just not Sunday. The Steelers’ defense should feast on a weak quarterback and wide-receiver group. Who made this schedule? Season: 2-0.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Steelers, 27-10

Mike Glennon might not believe in revenge games (see his awful performance against the Buccaneers), but he needs a rebound game to hold off Mitch Trubisky. It won’t happen against the Steelers, though. Glennon is in for a very long day against the NFL’s No. 3 defense. Season: 1-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Steelers, 21-15

The Steelers never have won a game in regulation in Chicago; their lone victory came in overtime in 1995. They’ll do it Sunday, but it won’t be a blowout. Season: 2-0.

MARK POTASH

Steelers, 24-13

The Bears are at home. Mike Glennon figures to bounce back. And the return of Markus Wheaton — and possibly Kyle Long — might give Glennon a boost. I’m just not ready to fall for that one again. Season: 1-1.

