Bears promote John Timu from practice squad, waive Tre McBride

Needing depth after Nick Kwiatkoski suffered a pectoral injury Sunday, the Bears promoted inside linebacker John Timu from the practice squad on Saturday.

To make room, they waived receiver Tre McBride. The former Titan was one of three players the Bears claimed off waivers one day after final cuts.

Timu figures to contribute on special teams Sunday against the Steelers — and perhaps even on run downs, where he is considered a stronger defender than Jonathan Anderson. The Bears figure to turn to Christian Jones first, though.

A Washington alum, Timu has started seven games over the past two seasons.