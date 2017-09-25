Bears proud of team, and league, for national anthem reaction

While the Steelers expressed some regret about how they handled Sunday’s national anthem protest at Solider Field, the Bears seemed pleased with their decision to link arms. Cornerback Sherrick McManis said Monday he wasn’t sure if they’d do it Thursday against the Packers.

“It was just something that we felt we should come together about,” he said. “So being together is never over for us so whatever that means, I don’t know, we’ll have to see. But right now we’re just focused on winning against Green Bay.”

Guard Kyle Long was proud of the league-wide protests in the wake of President Donald Trump’s declaration that players should be fired for protesting.

“I think as a league we’ve done a good job of being mature and being gathered, calculated with our thoughts and our statements,” he said. “Because these are very important things, and it hits home with a lot of people that I work with, that I spend most of my days with.

The Chicago Bears link arms during the National Anthem before they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“So it’s something that we need to take seriously. I’m proud of the guys in this locker room. I’m proud of our ownership. I’m proud of our coaching staff, for the way that we handled it.”