Bears QB Matt Barkley: I’ve learned from five-pick game

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley said he’s moved on from his five-interception performance against the Washington Redskins, but does so with lessons learned.

“The big picture was just when it doesn’t feel right, it’s not right,” Barkley said Wednesday. “So don’t try to force things or try to make a big play out of nothing. When the timing is off, just don’t make a bad play worse. I came away just realizing that some plays we get beat, just take a loss and not make it worse.”

The Minnesota Vikings present different challenges than the Redskins. They aren’t nearly as potent offensively, meaning Barkley might not be tasked with overcoming a significant deficit.

The Bears fell behind multiple scores in Barkley’s starts against the Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Matt Barkley threw five interceptions vs. the Redskins. (Getty Images)

But the Vikings still remain sound defensively. Minnesota might be in 2-8 in its past 10 games, but it still ranks second in total defense, fourth against the pass and eighth in points allowed.

“They’re still playing at a very high level,” Barkley said.

The Bears beat the Vikings 20-10 at Soldier Field on Halloween behind a mistake-free game from quarterback Jay Cutler (20-for-31, 252 yards, touchdowns, 100.5 passer rating) and well-called game by offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

But playing inside at U.S. Bank Stadium increases the degree of difficulty for Barkley.

“It feel an eagerness to win this game and to come off this last week heading into the offseason with a win,” Barkley said. “With that environment around this locker room, that’s the kind of vibe I’m getting.”

Honoring a legend

Bears special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers started his weekly press conference by paying his respects to Bruce DeHaven, the legendary special-teams coach who passed away on Tuesday night after a battle with prostate cancer. DeHaven, who is best known for his time with the Buffalo Bills, was 68.

“An iconic coach but really a stud person,” said Rodgers, who first met DeHaven in 2003. “Bruce is a guy as a veteran coach in this league who always shared a lot of information with us younger coaches just how this league works and the things you need to be aware of.”

Injury report

The Bears’ defense was missing key starters at practice.

Outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (concussion), Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and Willie Young (knee) did not practice. Cornerback Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) and safety Deon Bush (ankle) also sat out.

Six players were limited: right tackle Bobby Massie (toe), cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), backup quarterback David Fales (right thumb), tight end Daniel Brown (shoulder), cornerback Bryce Callahan (hamstring, knee) and reserve offensive lineman Eric Kush (concussion).