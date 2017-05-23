Bears QB Mike Glennon: ‘The 2017 season is my year’

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon was surprised — “I think just like everyone here,” he said — when his new team traded up in the draft and selected quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

But two phone calls from general manager Ryan Pace helped Glennon when it came to easing his own emotions and understanding his place on Pace’s roster.

“It was made clear to me about 10 minutes after [Trubisky’s selection] from a call from Ryan and the next morning again — the 2017 season is my year,” Glennon said Tuesday after the Bears’ second day of organized team activities at Halas Hall. “That’s all I can worry about. I’m not worried about the future. I’m not worried about the past. I’m worried about the present and right now this is my team and that’s where my focus is.”

It was the first time Glennon spoke to the media since the Bears drafted Trubisky with the second overall selection. And Glennon — who is guaranteed $16 million for the 2017 season in his new three-year contract — never strayed from his this-is-my-year message.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (left) watches rookie Mitch Trubisky go through drills. (AP)

Would he have signed with the Bears if he knew they were going to take a quarterback?

“There’s absolutely no reason to go hindsight,” Glennon said. “But, even if I were to, I would still have came here. Like I said, this is my year. There are no guarantees in the NFL. The majority of guys in the NFL are playing year-to-year. I’m here to prove myself that I can me the quarterback this year and going forward. But right now my focus is on winning games this year.”

Is he worried that things will change in the locker room as it did for quarterback Sam Bradford and the Eagles last year after Carson Wentz was drafted?

“That’s a better question for other guys,” Glennon said. “But to me I feel nothing but support and everyone is on the same page. It’s been clear in the building that this year is my year, and everyone’s on board with that.”

Is this situation similar to what happened to him in Tampa after quarterback Jameis Winston was drafted with the first overall selection?

“People might want to compare, but it’s not the same situation,” Glennon said. “I can only say it so many times. This year has been fully communicated that it’s my year. I’m not going to worry about the future. As long as I play well, it will all work out.