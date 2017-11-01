Bears 01/11/2017, 05:29pm

Bears RB Jordan Howard is a Pro Bowler

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Perhaps the lone bright spot in a dark season, Bears running back Jordan Howard now has the cherry on top — a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The rookie will replace David Johnson, the Cardinals running back who was injured in the final week of the season.

Howard ran for 1,313 yards on 252 carries as a rookie. He’s the first Bears rookie rusher since Gale Sayers to play in the game, and will be the first Bears running back named to the game since Matt Forte three years ago. In that same all-star game, Kyle Long was the last rookie to appear for the Bears.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla.

Bears running back Jordan Howard was named to the Pro Bowl. (AP)

