Bears RB Jordan Howard to miss preseason game with minor eye injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Howard did not fly with the Bears and will not play in Saturday night’s preseason game after he suffered a corneal abrasion during Friday morning’s walk-through at Halas Hall.

The injury to the Pro Bowl running back, who had three rushes for four yards in the preseason opener, is considered minor.

Howard’s presumptive No. 2 running back, Jeremy Langford, won’t play either as he recovers from an ankle sprain, leaving rookie Tarik Cohen and Ka’Deem Carey, who combined to gain 70 yards on 11 carries in the opener, to carry most of the load against the Cardinals.

Howard is one of 11 players who didn’t make the trip. The rest are unsurprising: guard Kyle Long, who is recovering from ankle surgery and has not practiced since Monday, might not play until Week 1. The same can be said for inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, coming back from patellar tendon surgery.

Others who didn’t travel: cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle sprain); linebackers Jonathan Anderson (high ankle sprain) and Alex Scearse; receivers Josh Bellamy (ankle) and Markus Wheaton (broken finger); and defensive linemen Mitch Unrein (concussion) and Kapron Lewis-Moore.