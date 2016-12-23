Bears-Redskins: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has 11 sacks this season — a partial-sack or more in 10 of 14 games. He had a sack and two tackles-for-loss in the Redskins’ 24-21 overtime victory over the Bears last season at Soldier Field.

“They do a really good job with their line twists, their pick stunts. He’s a smart, instinctive player,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “We’re going to be very aware of where he’s at, and he’s playing at a high level.”

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie has improved after struggling earlier in the season.

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (tackling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz) has 11 sacks this season. )(Matt Rourke/AP)

“He’s gotten better each week,” Loggains said. “I think just being in the offense longer, he’s starting to get a feel for the roles and how we do things here.”

TRENDING

Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard (22 carries, 1,059 yards, 5.0 avg.) has a chance to become just the third running back in franchise history to average 5.0 yards per carry or better (minimum 200 carries). Hall of Famers Gale Sayers (229-1,231, 5.4 in 1966) and Walter Payton (339-1,852, 5.5 in 1977) are the only Bears running backs to accomplish that feat.

The Redskins are 22nd in rushing defense (115.4 yards per game) and 28th in yards per carry (4.5) after the Panthers Jonathan Stewart gained 132 yards on 25 carries (5.4 avg.) on Monday night.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Rookie linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has played well since being re-inserted as a starter when Freeman was suspended.

Kwiatkoski had his tough moments as every defender did against the Packers, but blew up a Packers screen on the final drive, dropping Ty Montgomery for a one-yard loss.

“He’s always had a play here or there he’d like to do over, which we all do,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said, “but I like his progress; I like his future and I think he’s a very nice fourth-round pick for us.”

X-FACTOR

The Redskins will be motivated with their playoff hopes in the balance after a home loss to the Panthers. But they also will be playing a road game on four days rest following a Monday night game — which could be a challenge in Week 16.

It could especially be a factor late in the game. The Bears — 29th in the league in scoring — have outscored their opponents 43-13 in the fourth quarter in their last four games.