Bears release FB Paul Lasike

The Bears released fullback Paul Lasike on Thursday morning, sources said.

Lasike appeared in three games last season and appeared in seven more, rushing three times for eight yards. He caught a pass for three yards.

The Bears agreed to sign former Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson as an undrafted free agent. He figures to be the team’s only true fullback, though it’s no guarantee they carry one to start the season.

Lasike, a New Zealand native, played football at BYU after converting from rugby while in college.