Bears report back to work Tuesday, hope to stay healthy

The Bears are going back to work Tuesday, beginning the first phase of their nine-week offseason program with, they hope, fewer distractions.

A year ago, receiver Alshon Jeffery trained in Florida, rather than with his teammates, after receiving the franchise tag. Two years ago, tight end Martellus Bennett, skipped workouts after asking for a raise.

Neither returned until June mandatory minicamp. And neither stayed Bears for long.

The offseason program, which begins Tuesday at Halas Hall, is technically voluntary, though teams expect their players to attend.

Bears WR Kevin White had surgery in October. (AP)

After finishing last season with 19 players on injured reserve, though, the Bears will keep an eye on keeping those in attendance healthy. Guard Kyle Long (ankle surgery) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (torn patellar tendon) are recovering from serious issues.

Receiver Kevin White, who has played only four games in two years, has said he expected to be ready for the offseason program after having October surgery to fix a spiral fracture in his left leg.

“I’m excited about where he’s at right now, where his mindset is at right now, and it’ll be exciting to see that moving forward,” GM Ryan Pace said last month.

Both new receiver Markus Wheaton and linebacker Pernell McPhee are recovering from shoulder surgery; McPhee said earlier this month he didn’t know if he’d be ready for organized team activities. First-round pick Leonard Floyd should be recovered from suffering two concussions in his rookie year.

The team is hoping to keep more minor injuries in check after revising aspects of its training regimen during the offseason, too.

Quarterback Mike Glennon and backup Mark Sanchez have been throwing to their new teammates, including Wheaton and leading returner Cam Meredith, at Deerfield High School, but will report to their new job officially Tuesday.

NOTE: Former Bears center Jay Hilgenberg will announce the Bears’ second-round pick next week alongside Kate Foster. Foster, a Rockford native and former St. Jude Research Hospital patient, has been devoted to athletics even after leukemia forced doctors to amputate her left leg.