Bears rookie Leonard Floyd inactive for finale vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Bears rookie Leonard Floyd won’t play Sunday’s season finale as he recovers from a concussion suffered last week, leaving the Bears without a single former first-round pick on the field against the Vikings.

Sam Acho will start for Floyd, while Pernell McPhee (shoulder), who didn’t fly with the team, will also be out.

Other Bears inactives include cornerback Bryce Callahan, safety Deon Bush, running back Ka’Deem Carey, fullback Paul Lasike and wideout Daniel Braverman.

Floyd’s rookie season ended after 12 games and seven sacks.

Leonard Floyd is inactive Sunday. (Getty Images)

“Well, you’d prefer guys to be in there every game,” coach John Fox said this week, ” but I’ve seen enough of him to know he’s got a bright, bright future”.