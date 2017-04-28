Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky ready to be ‘face of the franchise’

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky might be Mr. Ohio but don’t get him going on the Cleveland Browns’ seemingly never-ending run of quarterbacks.

“There is a lot of them,” said Trubisky, whose hometown of Mentor, Ohio is right outside Cleveland. “I like to watch other quarterbacks, not necessarily the Cleveland quarterbacks.

“I try to watch the great ones. But you have Bernie Kosar, who had a lot of success in Cleveland. But I like the Peyton Manning’s, the Tom Brady’s, trying to learn from the best to ever do it.”

Time will tell if he’ll be anything like those superstars. The Bears surely hope he will be. It’s why they traded up to draft him with the second overall pick.

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky reacts after being selected by the Bears. (AP)

At the very least, Trubisky seems to understand the magnitude of his arrival in Chicago. He was officially introduced by the Bears on Friday.

“You’re the face of the franchise,” said Trubisky, who started only one season at North Carolina after being named Mr. Ohio in 2012 after his senior season at Mentor High. “Everything you do is going to be under a microscope, so I’m just going to do the right things like I’ve always done.

“[I’ll] stay true to myself, and you’ve got to be a leader — you’ve got to be the first one in the door and last one out. You’ve got to be the hardest working guy. You’ve got to be the most knowledgeable, and you’ve got to be competitive. I don’t think anyone wants to win more than I do. Hopefully, I can bring that to this organization.”

Trubisky is eager to play, but ready to learn. He understands his place for the 2017 season. He had no problem calling Mike Glennon the starting quarterback.

“I’m very excited to work with him and the rest of the quarterbacks here,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky was put through the proverbial “car wash” at Halas Hall, doing more than a dozen one-on-one interviews after his first news conference. He handled it all well — and with a smile.

To his credit, Trubisky doesn’t shy away from the scrutiny and pressure he’ll face in Chicago. He said he’s not afraid of the criticism that comes with being the new face of a team – one that required extra picks in a bold trade to add.

“If the coaches say it to the media or they know what they’re talking about, then I’ll listen to what you guys have to say,” Trubisky said with a laugh. “But unless it doesn’t come from the coaches, I know how to block that out. I’m going to stick to what I know and what I do and just continue to learn from the coaches and the rest of these players in the league.”