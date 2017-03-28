Bears’ Ryan Pace on Mark Sanchez, Deiondre Hall, Colin Kaepernick

PHOENIX — While Bears brass huddled at the NFL’s owners meeting, quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez gathered a handful of their new teammates at a northern suburban high school Tuesday.

Glennon vowed earlier this month he’d work out with his new pass-catchers — off-site, per the collective bargaining agreement. Tuesday, he brought his new backup with him.

Sanchez will be integral to Glennon’s development, GM Ryan Pace said back at the Arizona Biltmore. He praised Sanchez’s life experience more than his skill, although he called the 30-year-old “a really good, solid, No. 2 quarterback.”

He cited Sanchez’s highs and lows in some of America’s biggest markets: New York, Philadelphia and Dallas and, while at USC, Los Angeles.

The Bears signed Mark Sanchez last week. (AP)

“I think having some of those experiences is going to help behind the scenes,” Pace said.

When Sanchez visited Halas Hall last week before signing a one-year deal, he confirmed the praise Pace heard from others around the league.

He passed the chemistry test with Glennon, too.

“There’s no more important room than the quarterback room,” Pace said. “And we put a lot of thought as to how that room blends together, especially with the No. 2 position.”

Glennon is unequivocally the starter. Pace said he tried, informally, to trade for Glennon the last two years before signing him to a three-year, $45 million deal this month.

Sanchez won’t affect the Bears’ draft plans, though the GM wouldn’t bite when asked if his new backup could mentor a draftee.

“We’re going to draft the best players available, wherever that may be,” Pace said. “And if it’s a quarterback, it’s a quarterback. … But right now I like the way Sanchez blends with Glennon and with (third-stringer) Connor Shaw.”

Here are five more things we learned Tuesday:

Fallout from Hall arrest

Pace and coach John Fox spoke with cornerback Deiondre’ Hall after he was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of three misdemeanors: interference with official acts, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was tased and spat in an officer’s face, per the police complaint.

“The circumstances are obviously disappointing,” Pace said.

On the field, Hall will begin playing safety, in addition to his regular cornerback spot.

“One of Deiondre’s best traits is his ball skills, his ball clock, the ability to time the pass breakup,” Pace said of Hall, who played safety in college.

Fuller on the move?

Cornerback Kyle Fuller is “strictly a corner right now,” Pace said, though the team is still considering a switch to safety.

He did not play last year after a routine preseason arthroscopic knee procedure. He’s training — “Strengthening, getting your confidence back,” Pace said — in Phoenix.

“Honestly, when he comes back, we’re going to want to see progress,” Pace said. “We’re going to want to see him move like I know he can move.”

No interest in Kap

The Bears examined every backup quarterback candidate, including Colin Kaepenick, but decided against him because of his on-field performance.

To us, it just came down to the skill sets we value,” Pace said.

Kaepernick, who drew attention for kneeling during the national anthem last season, opted out of his 49ers deal this month.

Could he move the 3?

Pace didn’t rule out trading the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s draft to move down and get more selections, but no one has called him yet.

“It hasn’t gotten to that point yet,” he said. “We’re a month away now and I think those (trade discussions) will start happening.”

A medical tweak

After being crushed by injuries last year, the Bears have modified their training programs over the past few months. Pace said the Bears are making changes to scheduling, weight room work and training activities.

“Just dialing things to adapt,” he said. “And not just putting our heads in the sand and saying, ‘Bad luck.’”