Bears S Adrian Amos gets his starting job back, but will he be better?

Adrian Amos doesn’t think the Bears gave away his starting job, but that’s what they did. They gave Quintin Demps a three-year, $13.5 million deal and drafted Alabama safety Eddie Jackson to give the position a makeover, and paired them together for the first time in the all-important third preseason game.

Amos, who had started 30 games in his first two seasons, became a special teamer earlier this month before getting his starting job back Sunday, when Demps broke his left forearm in the fourth quarter.

Is Amos better than he was last year?

“We’ll find out,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “But all you say to him is, ‘Let’s go.’ Here’s your second opportunity. You knew it would come again. It has come early. Let’s go play good.”

Thursday night prevents the biggest challenge of any season for a Bears defensive back. Just ask safety Chris Conte, who was burned by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a game-winning touchdown in 2013’s playoff-or bust finale. Or cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, who let Jordy Nelson get behind him for a 60-yard pass last year with the game tied and 30 seconds remaining.

Rodgers’ ability to extend plays puts outsized pressure on defensive backs that can last seven or eight seconds. They’re taught to turn into basketball players when Rodgers scrambles, cornerback Prince Amukamara said. When he leaves the pocket, the Bears are instructed to face-guard pass-catchers and resist the urge to turn around and look for the quarterback — “Don’t get curious,” Amukamara said — until the whistle is blown.

“U think our D-line will do a good job getting after him,” Amos said. “And then when he does try to extend plays, we have to do a great job of plastering to receivers.”

Amos has started four games against Rodgers.

“There’s not really much he can’t do as a quarterback,” Amos said. “He can run, he can throw, he can throw on the run. He has many years of doing it, he has experience with the receivers and that brings a lot of challenges. He can get out of the pocket, he can throw it, he can get you off-balance and little tricks to the trade that he knows to keep the defense on their heels.”

Amos will help guide Jackson through his first game at Lambeau Field. Fangio praised Demps’ leadership, but said Jackson “is not your normal rookie” and should be comfortable.

So will Amos, cornerback Sherrick McManis said.

“I think he’ll be fine because he’s been in this position before,” McManis said. This is another year for him. He’s learned. He’s a better player, smarter player. I think he’ll get the job done. And he won’t be by himself. We’ll be here with him as a defensive unit.”

As a rookie in 2015, the Penn State alum led the Bears with 108 tackles. He finished with 60 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year. He’s still never had an interception — one reason the Bears sought out Demps and drafted Jackson.

Amos, though, said he’s improved since last year.

“Just the experience out there, learning more about the position each and every day —especially sitting back and watching, and then watching myself over the years,” he said. “I think I have a better feel for the game, but time will tell come game-time. Just get out there and have to execute.”

