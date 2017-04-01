Bears say coordinators Vic Fangio, Dowell Loggains are returning

The Bears’ three coordinators will remain “intact” and with the team, coach John Fox said Wednesday.

That means offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and special teams coach Jeff Rodgers are scheduled to return next season. A report earlier in the season indicated that there was discord between the head coach and Fangio, though both men denied it.

GM Ryan Pace said that conflict is to be expected in a 3-13 season, but that Fox and Fangio’s relationship was solid.

“It’s good,” Pace said. “Their offices are side by side.”

Vic Fangio will return, coach John Fox said. (AP)

Asked about Loggains, Fox said the Bears “didn’t score enough points” but he praised the rotation of quarterbacks and receivers as a reason why.

“Are we there yet? No,” Fox said. “But I don’t think it’s play-calling and design that are the issues.”