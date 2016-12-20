Bears say they’re not ready to shut down Eddie Goldman

The Bears aren’t ready yet to shut down Eddie Goldman, coach John Fox said, though the nose tackle hasn’t practice since leaving the Lions game with a recurrence of his left high ankle sprain.

“We evaluate it day to day,” coach John Fox said Tuesday. “It’s an ankle injury he has come back from, played, didn’t do as well in his last outing.

“We held him out again last week, so it’s really day to day.”

Goldman was carted off the field with the sprain in Week 2 and returned in Week 10 to face the Buccaneers. He was inactive the next week, then played in three-straight games before leaving in Detroit on Dec. 11.

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers is sacked by Eddie Goldman #91 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 681232821

Beside Goldman, four Bears defenders were held out of practice with knee injuries: outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Willie Young and cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Tracy Porter.