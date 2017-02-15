Bears sign offensive lineman Eric Kush to two-year deal

The Bears re-signed offensive lineman Eric Kush to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The Bears originally added the guard/center off waivers from the Rams before Week 1 last year. He started four games at guard and appeared in four more.

Before joining the Bears, the former sixth-round pick appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and Rams from 2013-15. Known for his affinity for muscle shirts, Kush was a breakout star on the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks” last year before the Rams waived him.

Kush gives the Bears insurance at guard behind Pro Bowlers Josh Sitton and Kyle Long. He could play center behind Cody Whitehair, too, though Hroniss Grasu is recovering from a knee injury and will fight for that spot.