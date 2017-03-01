Bears sign eight players to futures deals

The Bears signed eight players to reserve/futures contracts Tuesday, adding them to the roster for the upcoming season. Only players who weren’t on an active roster at the end of the year were eligible.

They added receiver Dres Anderson, cornerback De’Vante Bausby, running back David Cobb, center Cornelius Edison, cornerback Jacoby Glenn, tackle William Poehls, cornerback Rashaad Reynolds and guard Cyril Richardson.

Bausby appeared in four games for the Bears this season.