Bears sign former Cardinals CB Marcus Cooper

The Bears continued to stockpile options at cornerback Saturday, signing former Cardinals player Marcus Cooper to a three-year deal.

Cooper started 24 times in his career, appearing for the Chiefs from 2013-15 and the Cardinals last year. In 2016, he started 13 games and recorded four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Cardinals traded a conditional seventh-round pick for him at the end of last preseason. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2013 but waived by the 49ers before their first regular-season game.

At 6-2, 192 pounds, Cooper has the size the Bears like at outside cornerback. He joins a recent spate of veteran cornerback signees — the Bears announced the signing of Prince Amukamara and the re-signing of Johnthan Banks on Saturday.