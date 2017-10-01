Bears sign former Giants WR Rueben Randle

The Bears signed former Giants receiver Rueben Randle to a reserve/futures deal Tuesday, adding depth to as position group filled with uncertainty in 2017.

A former second-round pick from LSU, Randle started 33 times and appeared in 31 more games for the Giants from 2012-15, totaling 188 catches for 2,644 yards and 20 scores. He spent last offseason with the Eagles but was released Aug. 28.

Randle walks into a receivers room with an unsure future: Alshon Jeffery’s franchise tag is expiring, Kevin White is returning from surgery, Eddie Royal is likely gone and Marquess Wilson figures to enter free agency after breaking his foot for the third time in about a year. Seventh-round draft pick Daniel Braverman didn’t have a catch as a rookie, leaving Cam Meredith as the group’s bright spot.

Reserve/futures deals are limited to players who weren’t on a 53-man roster at the end of the season.