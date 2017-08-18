Bears sign LB Kelvin Sheppard, waive LB Hendrick Ekpe

The Bears signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard and waived rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe Friday.

Sheppard, 29, started 11 games for the New York Giants last season, recording 50 tackles. He has also played for the Bills, Colts and Dolphins throughout his six-year career.

Sheppard’s best season came with the Dolphins in 2015, when he recorded 105 tackles. He has started 56 of 93 games over his NFL career, recording 375 tackles and three sacks.

The Bears signed Ekpe in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Minnesota.