Bears sign returner/running back Benny Cunningham

The Bears signed returner/running back Benny Cunningham to a one-year deal late Tuesday.

Cunningham returned 95 kicks for an average of 27.1 yards for the Rams last year, ranking fourth-most in the NFL since 2013. He’ll compete with receiver Deonte Thompson, who, sources said, will return to the Bears next year.

Cunningham, who visited Halas Hall on Tuesday, has 748 rushing yards and 727 receiving yards in the last four years, all with the Rams.