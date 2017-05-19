Bears sign second-round pick Adam Shaheen

The Bears signed second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen to his rookie contract Friday, narrowing their list of unsigned draft pick to one — No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky.

Shaheen, the 6-6, 278-pound tight end from Div. II Ashland, was the No. 45 overall pick. Terms were not disclosed, but last year’s No. 45 overall pick, Titans running back Derrick Henry, signed a four-year, $5.4 million deal in 2016.

Like the Bears’ other draft picks, Shaheen participated in the team’s rookie minicamp last week. Organized team activities begin next week.

