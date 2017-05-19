Bears sign second-round pick Adam Shaheen

Bears 05/19/2017, 02:34pm
Patrick Finley
The Bears signed second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen to his rookie contract Friday, narrowing their list of unsigned draft pick to one — No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky.

Shaheen, the 6-6, 278-pound tight end from Div. II Ashland, was the No. 45 overall pick. Terms were not disclosed, but last year’s No. 45 overall pick, Titans running back Derrick Henry, signed a four-year, $5.4 million deal in 2016.

Like the Bears’ other draft picks, Shaheen participated in the team’s rookie minicamp last week. Organized team activities begin next week.

Trubisky remains the Bears’ only unsigned draft pick.

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen works out with teammates during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday at Halas Hall. (AP)

