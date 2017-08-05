Bears sign veteran LB Dan Skuta

The Bears are getting younger — and proud of it — but added an eight-year NFL veteran Monday: linebacker Dan Skuta.

Skuta, who signed a one-year deal, played for the Bengals from 2009-12, the 49ers — and Bears coordinator Vic Fangio — from 2013-14 and the Jaguars from 2015-16.

He started 32 career games and appeared in 80 more, but didn’t start last season. He has 200 career tackles, seven sacks and six forced fumbles.

Skuta, who met with the Patriots last month, is considered a solid run defender. Last year, per Pro Football Focus, he ranked No. 29 among all 3-4 outside linebackers with a 7.2 run-stop percentage. The site gave him an even higher grade dating back to the start of the 2015 season. The site said he didn’t miss a single tackle in his 153 defensive snaps last year.

The Bears signed linebacker Dan Skuta. (AP)

The 6-2, 251-pounder was at first an undrafted free agent from Grand Valley State. He signed a five-year, $20.5 million deal with the Jaguars two years ago.