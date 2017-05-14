Bears sign Wheaton-Warrenville South alum Titus Davis

Hours after their rookie minicamp ended, the Bears signed former Wheaton-Warrenville South star Titus Davis.

The receiver had participated in the camp as a tryout candidate. He is the older brother of Corey Davis, the fifth pick in last month’s draft.

A two-time all-conference player at Central Michigan in 2013 and 2014, Davis went undrafted and spent time with the Chargers, Bills and, twice, the Jets.

To make room, the Bears wavied former Florida State receiver Levonte Whitfield, an undrafted free agent.