Bears starter Mike Glennon knows Mitch Trubisky chatter inevitable

BOURBONNAIS — Mike Glennon has been compared to Mitch Trubisky every day since the Bears drafted the rookie second overall. He’ll continue to be as long as they share a quarterback room.

Glennon isn’t fazed.

“I think I’ve dealt with plenty of situations in my past where there’s comparisons,” Glennon said Wednesday.

In college, Glennon dueled with Russell Wilson, eventually forcing the future Super Bowl champion to transfer from North Carolina State to Wisconsin. In the past two years, Glennon shared a Buccaneers quarterback room with Jameis Winston, the No. 1 overall pick who, in 2015, was named to the Pro Bowl after his rookie season.

Mike Glennon is the Bears' starting quarterback. (AP)

Even though the Bears keep repeating the mantra that Glennon is their starter this season, comparisons to Trubisky — and debates about both players’ timelines — are inevitable.

“I know that’s going to happen, but I don’t really pay attention to it,” Glennon said as the Bears moved into their dorms at Olivet Nazarene University. “Within the building, within the organization, we’re just trying to get better as a team. Hopefully Mitch improves, I improve. Competition makes us both better.”

The two will begin their most public competition Thursday, when the Bears open training camp. It could mark and the first and last such battle; the Bears can part with Glennon after this season with limited financial penalty if they deem Trubisky ready or the veteran unworthy — or both.

Until then, though, Glennon is holding the Bears’ immediate future in his right hand.

GM Ryan Pace and coach John Fox have refused to publicly entertain the thought of a quarterback controversy, dismissing any position battle question as a mere hypothetical. Pace, though, has been clear about Glennon’s role and is setting measured early expectations for Trubisky, who started only 13 college games.

“There’s no more important position in sports than quarterback,” Pace said. “We’ve talked about that. We’ve aggressively addressed that position this offseason in a number of ways. I think we’ve set ourselves up for success at that position. It’s just got to play out.

“Glennon is our starter. We’re confident in him. We’re glad we have Mitch. We’re glad we have (Mark) Sanchez. We’re glad we have Connor Shaw.”

Glennon’s teammates have praised his leadership since he signed in March. Wednesday, inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman said supported Glennon as the starter, saying “there’s not too many rookies that come in and just blow you out of the water.”

Running back Jordan Howard said it wasn’t difficult to add three new quarterbacks after playing with a trio of different starters last year.

“Because we’re going to have one guy — Mike,” Howard said. “He’s going to be the starter so we’re going to keep him healthy this year. We’re going to keep the defenders away from him so he won’t get beat up or anything like that. So it’s going to be pretty easy to get in a rhythm with the quarterback.”

Glennon organized a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this month to throw to his receivers. Trubisky was the only other quarterback to attend.

The meet-up had a practical purpose — Glennon needs to develop on-field chemistry with his receivers — but enabled he and his teammates to grow closer, too.

“I want to play for them,” Glennon said. “I don’t want to let them down, and I don’t think they want to let me down, either.”

It’s a noble thought. Still, Glennon knows there’s only one way to truly earn the respect of his teammates.

“Definitely the No. 1 thing is how you play,” Glennon said. “That’s gonna determine a big part of wins and losses — and how those guys respond to it.”