Bears to increase season-ticket prices for first time since 2014

In a letter to season-ticket holders on Wednesday, Bears president Ted Phillips announced that ticket prices will increase after going unchanged since the 2014 season.

Phillips wrote that “all sections of Soldier Field” will see “price adjustments” for the 2017 season.

In general, most season-ticket holders will see an increase in price that ranges from 1 to 4 percent, but some prices will decrease.

According to the Bears, the overall average increase for season tickets is 2.6 percent. Non-club seats will see an average ticket price increase of 2.9 percent. Club seats will increase by an average of 2 percent.

Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips. (Sun-Times media)

“Variable ticket pricing,” which reflects the value and demand of each game, also will continue. But it will include some changes.

Regular-season games will now be assigned to one of three different pricing tiers, which will be announced when the NFL releases its schedule in April. There also is a tier for preseason games.

The Bears went 3-13 last season. It was the team’s worst record since the NFL expanded its schedule to 16 games in 1978.

“It was a challenging and disappointing season. One we will not repeat,” Phillips wrote in his letter. “We shared in your frustration and do not take your passion and loyalty for granted. We are humbled by your dedication to the Bears and know we must be better.”

In addition to their typical NFC North slate, the Bears’ home schedule for 2017 includes games against the NFC-champion Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers and 49ers.

“We are committed to building a winning team that can sustain success,” Phillips wrote. “The process can test our patience, but there are many reasons to be optimistic for the future.”