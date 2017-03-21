Bears 03/21/2017, 04:52pm

Bears to re-sign receiver/returner Deonte Thompson

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears are re-signing receiver and kick returner Deonte Thompson, sources confirmed Tuesday.

The 28-year-old led the league with 35 kick return attempts last season, totaling 804 yards with a long of 64 yards. He contributed when the Bears needed help with their wide receiver depth, too, appearing in all 16 games. He caught a career-high 22 balls for a career-best 249 yards and two touchdowns.

He is expected to be one of many competitors for the kickoff returner and speedy fourth or fifth receiver jobs.

 

The Bears are re-signing Deonte Thompson. (Getty Images)

