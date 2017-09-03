Bears to release quarterback Jay Cutler

It’s the end of an era. The Bears will release quarterback Jay Cutler after eight seasons with the team, two leagues sources confirmed.

Once the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Bears are expected to sign quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year deal worth a reported $19 million guaranteed.

Moving from Cutler at this point has little financial consequence for the Bears. The guaranteed portions of his seven-year extension, which he signed under former general manager Phil Emery in 2014, have been paid.

Releasing Cutler only will result in a $2 million salary-cap hit on the Bears’ books for the 2017 season. That’s due to the remaining amount of a $5 million signing bonus — the result of a contract restructuring for more cap space.

Jay Cutler. (Getty Images)

ESPN was the first to report the news about Cutler.

