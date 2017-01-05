Bears to sign C Taylor Boggs

Center/guard Taylor Boggs agreed to terms with the Bears, his agency said Monday.

He appeared in five games for the team from 2013 to 2014 before joining the Lions — where he played for new Bears offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

He started the first two games of his career last season with the Cardinals, where he played right guard.

Boggs will compete for a backup inside lineman job with Hroniss Grasu, Eric Kush, Corenlius Edison and draftee Jordan Morgan, among others.