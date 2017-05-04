Bears sign B.W. Webb, adding to cornerback haul

Further adding to a suddenly crowded cornerback position, the Bears signed veteran B.W. Webb to a one-year deal late Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has played for four teams in as many years, starting seven times for the Saints last season. He recorded one and 11 passes defended last year.

The Cowboys drafted the William & Mary alum in the fourth round in 2013. As a member of the Cowboys, he was involved in an altercation with a Raiders fan during a 2014 joint training camp practice. He later played for the Steelers in 2014 and Titans in 2015.

He joins Marcus Cooper, Prince Amukamara and Johnthan Banks, veteran corners signed this offseason.