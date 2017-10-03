Bears to sign CB Prince Amukamara

The Bears will sign cornerback Prince Amukamara to a one-year contract, sources confirmed.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old spent last season with the Jaguars after playing his first five years with the Giants. He didn’t have an interception in his 12 starts last year — bad news for a Bears team that had only 11 takeaways in 2016 — and has only posted more than one in a season once.

At 6 feet, 200 pounds, the Nebraska alum has the size that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive backs coach Ed Donatell prefer in outside cornerbacks. He’s expected to compete with Tracy Porter and, for now, former first-round pick Kyle Fuller.

Amukamara was drafted 19th overall in 2011.