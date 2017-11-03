Bears to sign former 1,000-yard receiver Kendall Wright

Seeking to buoy their corps after Alshon Jeffery left for the Eagles, the Bears agreed to sign receiver Kendall Wright on a one-year deal, sources confirmed Saturday night.

Wright, a first-round pick of the Titans in 2012, has started 41 career games — but only 13 in the last two years. His career-best season came in 2013, when he caught 94 balls for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns.

At 5-10, 194 pounds, the 27-year-old played mostly in the slot in recent years. ESPN reported his deal is for $4 million.