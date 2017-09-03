Bears to sign former Texans safety Quintin Demps

The Bears will sign former Texans safety Quintin Demps once the league calendar begins Thursday afternoon.

Demps will receive a three-year, $13.5 million deal, sources said.

Demps, who turns 32 in June, had six interceptions last season, when he started 13 games. The Bears defense had only 11 takeaways last year, tying the NFL record for the fewest ever.

The Bears will be the fifth team for the UTEP alum — he played two stints in Houston. The nine-year veteran didn’t start at least half his team’s games until 2014 with the Giants, but still figures to be an upgrade over the Bears’ safety tandem of Adrian Amos and Harold Jones-Quartey. Demps’ age, though, means the Bears could still pursue young, dynamic options.

The Bears will sign safety Quintin Demps. (AP)

GM Ryan Pace said as far back as January that the Bears needed to find playmakers in the defensive backfield. The Bears will look hard at next month’s draft, which is considered the best for defensive backs in a generation.