Bears’ Tracy Porter: ‘I embarrassed’ teammates, coaches, myself

Tracy Porter knew exactly who to blame Saturday after the Bears’ loss.

“(Crappy) performance by me,” the Bears’ cornerback said after their 41-21 loss. “I embarrassed my teammates, the Bears, the coaches, myself.

“I mean, it started with me. I had a terrible performance. I don’t know how else to put it.”

After hurting his shoulder making a tackle the first quarter, Porter appeared to be in both physical pain and emotional distress after the game.

Tracy Porter bemoaned his poor game Saturday. (Getty Images)

The first half might have been the worst of his career.

On play-action in the first quarter, Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson beat Porter over the middle — the cornerback stumbled — and stutter-stepped his way to a 56-yard gain.

Over four plays on the first drive of the second quarter, Pierre Garcon, who had four catches for 94 yards, beat Porter over the middle for 25 yards and down the right sideline for 46.

On the Redskins’ next drive, Porter watched as Jackson caught a 29-yard pass, and then was flagged for a 28-yard pass interference penalty.

“It wasn’t like I didn’t know how to play the game,” Porter said. “I just didn’t execute when I should have executed, man.

“I can’t sit here and make excuses. I mean, you can, but at the end of the day I’m supposed to cover a guy, and if he catches the ball, it’s on me. If we get a flag, it’s on me. Can’t blame the refs; their job is to call the game, keep the rules in play. I just didn’t do a good job, simple and plain.”

The speedy Jackson caught five passes for 114 yards before leaving nine minutes into the third quarter when Deiondre Hall bruised his jaw on an illegal hands to the face call.

“Any receiver with speed is a tough cover,” he said. “I did a pretty good job of covering him last year, but it’s a new year, new season.

“I just flat-out didn’t execute. I don’t know how else to put it. It wasn’t rocket science. I know what he does, I know he runs deep. What else do you want me to say?”

Porter has yet to miss a game despite being hobbled by injuries all season. The Bears played Saturday without two cornerbacks who have knee injuries: Cre’Von LeBlanc and former first-round pick Kyle Fuller, who stayed on injured reserve this week after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio questioned his desire to return.

Porter refused an offer to sit the second half with his shoulder injury.

“I’m still going to fight for my team,” he said. “Yes, I had a terrible performance, but I’m there as a leader to be out there for my team and provide leadership. …

“I’m not even worried about what the offense did. I’m not worried about what the other guys did on offense. At this point, I’m concerned about what I did. If I do the things that I need to do, maybe it’ll be a closer game. Maybe it’ll be a better outcome.”