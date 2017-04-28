Bears trade back, take small-school TE Adam Shaheen

After trading back in the draft to get extra picks, the Bears went about finding their quarterback of the future a tight end with whom to grow.

They drafted tight end Adam Shaheen, a small-school star. He set a Div. II Ashland school record with 57 catches for 867 yards and 16 touchdowns. At 6-6, 278 pounds, he gives the Bears a big target to play alongside Zach Miller, who is entering the final year of his deal, and Dion Sims.

The Bears set about recouping some of the four draft picks they gave up Thursday to move up one spot in the first round to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

They traded their No. 36 pick, the fourth pick of the second round, and their No. 221 pick, a seventh –rounder, for four Cardinals selections. They got pick 45 in the second round, No. 119 in the fourth round, No. 197 in the sixth round and a fourth-rounder next year.

The Bears drafted Adam Shaheen in the second round. (AP)

GM Ryan Pace traded down twice in the second round last year before drafting center Cody Whitehair.

Linebacker Sam Acho, former center Jay Hilgenberg and cancer survivor Kate Foster announced the pick from Philadelphia.