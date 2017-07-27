Bears Training Camp Digest: How QBs fared on Day 1

BOURBONNAIS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the first day of Bears training camp practice:

QB Watch

Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky began their duel early on the first day of training camp, throwing matching “touchdowns” of about 40 yards apiece. Glennon found Markus Wheaton down the left sideline; minutes later, Trubisky threw a similar pass to fellow rookie Tanner Gentry down the right sideline.

“What I was impressed with is how focused they were,” coach John Fox said. “They didn’t forget everything in five weeks, they came in good shape. So from that standpoint it’s kind of like we finished last off-season.”

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is the starter. (AP)

Trubisky looked at ease, though he bobbled one snap. Second-stringer Mark Sanchez got his fair share of snaps, too; he’s starting camp as the second-stringer after missing OTAs with a knee injuiry.

Bears teammates have already raved about Glennon’s leadership and ability, while fans Thursday seemed to gravitate more toward Trubisky.

The rookie appeared to be one of the most popular players during practice. Our favorite cheer in the rookie’s direction: “Hey Mitch! No pressure!”

What we saw

We didn’t see a single takeaway by a Bears defensive unit that had only 11 last season. The closest: cornerback Prince Amukamara bobbling a pass breakup down the field. … Second-year receiver Daniel Braveman made a few impressive catches, though might have pushed off the cornerback on his longest of the day. … Tight end Zach Miller, who returned from foot surgery, looked comfortable on Day 1.

Up next: Light practice Friday at Olivet Nazarene University, closed to the public