Bears Twitter mailbag: Where will they draft a QB? Trade back?

A: There isn’t a more important position in sports. If the Bears fall in love with a quarterback, they should take him third in next week’s draft.

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky could be the first quarterback drafted next week. (AP)

If general manager Ryan Pace sticks to his strategy to draft the best available player, I don’t think he’ll take a passer third.

A: I think Pace is open to trading back, given the depth of the draft in positions the Bears need — safety, cornerback, tight end and defensive line.

To quote the hip-hop classic Lil Yachty butchers in that Target ad, though, it takes two.

What player is available at No. 3 that would entice a team to jump up? Leonard Fournette? Mitchell Trubisky?

Getting extra picks for moving back would give the Bears ammunition should they choose to maneuver up in the draft later. If there’s a quarterback available at the end of the first round that might not be there on Day 2 (DeShone Kizer? Patrick Mahomes?),

then I could see them being aggressive and trading their second-rounder to move up.

Worth noting: first-round picks receive a contract with a fifth-year team option, while those taken in other rounds don’t.

A: That movie is the worst.

A: No one would blame them for drafting two safeties or two cornerbacks after they tied an NFL record by posting only 11 takeaways last season. Don’t discount the defensive line. Pace took one in the third round last year and the second round in 2015 — or pass rushers, either. Getting to the quarterback is essential.

A: They gave Willie Young a contract extension during training camp last year. If they look to reward a veteran in the same way this offseason, Hicks would be my first choice.

He posted a career year in the first season of a two-year deal, with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He’ll be 28, still well within his prime, when he becomes a free agent next March.

Hicks seems more worthy of an extension than other Bears’ veterans whose contracts expire after next season, including tight end Zach Miller, left tackle Charles Leno and defensive lineman Mitch Unrein.

