Bears Twitter Q&A: The scenario where Mitch Trubisky plays in 2017

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of Tuesday’s queries sent to @patrickfinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

@patrickfinley @Suntimes In what plausible scenario do you see Trubinsky playing this year. — Victor Santiago (@dustbrother109) May 16, 2017

The Bears’ strategy to not start Trubisky is just as against-the-grain as them trading up to draft him one month after giving Mike Glennon $18.5 million guaranteed to be the starter.

The Bears picked MItch Trubisky No. 2 overall. (AP)

Some history: Since Carson Palmer made it through his 2003 rookie season without attempting a pass, 11 quarterbacks have been drafted with one of the first two picks in the draft. Four — Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck and Sam Bradford — started all 16 games as rookies. Three more — Marcus Mariota, Matthew Stafford and Robert Griffin III — were season-long starters who sat only because they got hurt.

Before Jared Goff started seven games in his disaster last year, the last passer picked in the top two to not start Week 1 as a rookie was — wait for it — JaMarcus Russell, the definition of a draft bust.

The Bears’ hellish September, with games against the Falcons, Buccaneers, Steelers and Packers, could render them 0-4. If Glennon then is ineffective or gets hurt, would a desperate team really turn to Mark Sanchez — who’s started two games in two seasons — over the No. 2 pick? If Trubisky is the better practice player, they’d run the risk of alienating the locker room by starting Sanchez. They’d also risk a riot at Solider Field.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Why is such criticism for what the Bears gave up for Trubisky? Just look what was traded for Mahomes & Watson, and Goff & Wentz in 16 — Nick Mau (@NickMau91) May 16, 2017

Apples and oranges. The Texans and Chiefs gave up more than the Bears — namely, their 2018 first-round picks — but they moved up a whopping 13 and 17 spots, respectively. The Eagles moved up six spots and the Rams 14. The Bears moved up one to get the quarterback they believed was the best in the draft.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes I know it's early, but looking at #Bears 2017 schedule, it is hard to see more than 3-4 wins. Who do you see them defeating? SF, CLEVE? — Dead Fox Walking (@CanuckBoy670AM) May 16, 2017

Vegas set their over/under at 5 ½ wins. Let’s try to hit the over: if they beat the Vikings, Lions, 49ers and Browns at home, they’d still need two road wins. Can they top the Ravens, Bucs, Saints, Eagles or Bengals? Or the three NFC North teams? It’s early — really early — but that’s a depressing paragraph I just wrote.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Pat, how many TEs will make the 53? — Kris Armstrong (@KrisArmstrong1) May 16, 2017

Typically, three: Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen and, presuming he’s not a surprise cut, Zach Miller. If the Bears like Daniel Brown in camp, maybe they could stretch it to four.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Who are guys that stood out physically but also mentally by quickly correcting mistakes over the course of practices? — Chachi (@frankiemeyers) May 16, 2017

I didn’t see Trubisky make the same mistakes Sunday that he did Friday. The straight-line speed of fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen is absolutely legit. He was fun to watch.

@patrickfinley @Suntimes Will Eddie Jackson be ready for the start of camp? He looks like a much needed playmaker in the secondary. #bears — Bobby Young (@BeYoung317) May 16, 2017

The safety should be fine by late July. He was limited at rookie minicamp, though he described the Bears as merely being cautious after he had a rod inserted into his left leg in October. “I feel like I can do anything,” he said Saturday.