Bears upgrade their coaching staff — Vic Fangio with OLBs

MOBILE, Ala. — The Bears quickly found replacements for Dave Magazu, Stan Drayton and Sam Garnes on their coaching staff, but are in no hurry to replace outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt — because they’ve already got one of the best in the business.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is assuming Hurtt’s responsiblities until further notice — and no offense to Hurtt, but if that sticks, it’s an upgrade.

Fangio initially made his mark in the NFL as an outstanding linebackers coach under Jim Mora Sr. with the Saints from 1986-94. Under Fangio’s tutelage, the Saints had 16 linebackers make the Pro Bowl in nine seasons. The “Dome Patrol” of Pat Swilling, Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills and Vaughan Johnson was voted the best linebacker corps in NFL history by NFL Network.

Swilling, a third-round draft pick in 19886, was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1991, made the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro team twice. In 1992, the entire Dome Patrol made the Pro Bowl, including the veteran Jackson at age 34.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made his mark in the NFL as a linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. "I think he's a good teacher, and he brings good results," coach John Fox said. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

As defensive coordinator of the 49ers, Fangio had his hand in the linebacker room and it showed — Patrick Willis, Aldon Smith, NaVorro Bowman and Ahmad Brooks comprised a corps that rivaled the Dome Patrol. Willis, Smith and Bowman made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2012. Brooks made the Pro Bowl the following season.

It is no surprise that Fangio has embraced the new responsibility.

“I like coaching,” Fangio said Wednesday following the North team’s Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “It does take a little bit more time and effort. But I’ve done it before, so that part doesn’t worry me.

“That’s the way I’ve done it most places I’ve been. I did it that way all four years in San Francisco and the other places I’ve been I’ve usually done that. It’s not something new.”

So the more hands-on Fangio is with the linebackers — especially with Leonard Floyd coming off an impressive rookie season and Pernell McPhee in his prime at 28 — the better. He seems to get more out of them that way.

“It has turned out that way in the past,” Fangio said.

Floyd, who had seven sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season — all in a five-game stretch — has a chance to take a quantum leap in 2017. Fangio said he wants Floyd to come into camp in top shape this season, and hopefully stay healthy. Floyd missed four games with three different injuries last season, including two concussions.

“I don’t think he was in the best of shape when we got him last year, which happens to some guys when they go through all this draft preparation,” Fangio said. “Get him in better shape and keep him available, so he he can go through a whole offseason and training camp to where he can play.

“That one stregh in the middle third of the season where he was practicing and playing a good bit you saw him make good strides. And then he had a couple of concussions late in the season, which slowed him down. If we can get him out there and playing [consistently], he’ll be fine.”

After a difficult 2016 season, Fangio is eager to get his hands dirty on football. Reports that friction between he and coach John Fox would lead to his ouster proved unfounded. And Fangio dismissed reports that the 49ers requested to talk to Fangio about their defensive coordinator job, denying he was contacted by the 49ers.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Fangio said. “There are a lot of things that go on this time of year — just hearsy stuff and this, that and the othe thing So nothing really there.”

Asked if he would be interested once the 49ers hire a head coach, Fangio said, “No. I’m under contract here, so that’s just the way it is.”

Fangio, like the rest of the Bears’ coaching staff, is hoping to take advantage of the close-up look he is getting as a coach of the North team this week.

“This is more football and the [scouting] combine is more track and field. The combine doesn’t tell you a lot [about the person],” Fangio said. “When you’re around a person the whole week in a football setting — just like you will be during a season — it does give you a better feel for what a guy may or may not be. A guy can fool you in a 15-, 20-minute interview easy. Thoughout the week, he’ll expose himself good or bad.”

Be that as it may, Fangio said the key to improvement in 2017 is growth from within more than an influx through the draft.

“We’ve just got to get better,” he said. “I know that’s a generic answer, but we’ve got to get our own guys better. We’ve got to have an influx of some guys to help us get better. [But] the quickest and best way to get better is to get your own guys better.

“The offseason will be important, getting get our guys in there studying, learning in the classroom. A lot of guys can get better without even taking field. They can get better between now and May or whenever we go out there for the OTAs by just watching tape, kind out-facing a break in a non-game-week environment to where they can analyze and learn the game better, learn where they can improve themselves individually. If you get enough players a little bit better individually, your unit will be better.”

But with the Bears, many solutions come back to staying healthy after an injury plagued season in which 19 players went on injured reserve. Asked to name a player who didn’t play as much who could give the defense an upgrade in 2017, Fangio didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, Eddie Goldman. He only played about 15 percent of the snaps,” said Fangio, referring to the second-year nose tackle, who missed 10 games and played 19.6 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

While the Bears are working on next season, one of Fangio’s previous projects — former first-round pick Shea McClellin — is in the Super Bowl with the Patriots. McClellin has been a regular contributor in the second half. He played 43-of-69 snaps in the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers last week.

“I am happy for Shea. I like Shea,” Fangio said. “Shea became a ‘Mike’ linebacker for us last year, something he had never done, and it’s helped [the Patriots] because they like to move their guys around, which is the vision we had for him, too. I’m very happy for Shea. He’s a good man.”

McClellin even made a big special teams play when he hurdled the center to block a field goal attempt against the Ravens — it was Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker’s only missed field goal all season.

Did Fangio see that kind of ability in McClellin?

“No,” he said. “Should’ve had him do it.”