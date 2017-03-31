Bears waive former second-round pick Ego Ferguson

The Bears waived defensive lineman Ego Ferguson on Friday.

A second-round pick in 2014, he made only one start in 20 appearances in his Bears career. He was waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp last year, cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve. At the time, the Bears said he needed shoulder surgery.

Ferguson was part of then-general manager Phil Emery’s final draft class, and wasn’t considered a good scheme fit once the Bears switched to a 3-4 defense.

He served a four-game suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug ban.

Ego Ferguson was suspended four games by the NFL in 2015. (AP)

He recorded two sacks and 36 tackles in his Bears career.