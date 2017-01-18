Bears 01/18/2017, 02:56pm

Bears won’t see Deshaun Watson, will coach 3 QBs at Senior Bowl

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears won’t get a long look at Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson after all. Senior Bowl director Phil Savage said Wednesday that the national title winner will not participate in the Senior Bowl next week, where the Bears will coach the North team.

Watson received an invitation despite leaving school after his junior season, but ultimately declined.

The Bears will get to know three quarterbacks during practice all week and the all-star game Jan. 28: Colorado’s Sefo Liufau, Pitt’s Nate Peterman and Iowa’s C.J. Beathard. The three are on their roster, which was announced Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson won't play in the Senior Bowl (Getty Images)

