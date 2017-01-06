Bears WR Cam Meredith injures thumb in OTAs

Cam Meredith is expected to miss the rest of the Bears’ offseason practices this month after, sources said, the receiver injured his thumb during the team’s organized team activities Thursday.

While the injury was still being evaluated, it’s not expected to be particularly serious. That bodes well for his participation in training camp, which starts in late July.

Meredith, who caught 66 passes for 888 yards last season, could be the Bears’ top receiving option entering the season. While he’ll miss practice reps with new quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky during the rest of OTAs and the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, his thumb injury won’t prevent him from conditioning.

Tuesday, new receiver Victor Cruz praised Meredith, a former Illinois State quarterback who signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent two years ago.

“I think he’s very fluid and he’s a big target and he can go up and get the ball, and runs really good routes,” Cruz said.

Meredith is the second Bears player to suffer a notable injury this week; Tuesday, quarterback Mark Sanchez hurt his left knee, prompting the Bears to pull back Connor Shaw from waivers.

Meredith put his then-healthy thumb to good use Wednesday night, throwing out the first pitch at the White Sox game.